Inventors of New Food Safety Technology Receive FDA Award

The creators of Cox Technologies' FreshTag will receive the FDA Award of Merit, the Food & Drug Administration's highest honor, this Friday, June 11, in Rockville, MD. Dr. Dwight Miller and Dr. Jon Wilkes will receive the award from the Commission of Food and Drugs, Dr. Jane Henney.

Last year, Miller and Wilkes invented the new food safety technology at the FDA's National Center for Toxological Research (NCTR). FreshTag is a product that can detect early decomposition in seafood. The two scientists were commended "for designing and building a product that is a simple, quick and inexpensive method for determining the decomposition of food products."

How it Works

FreshTags are small adhesive labels attached to the outside of seafood packaging. Applicators create a hold on the reverse side of the label, allowing vapors generated on the inside of the packaging to diffuse into the tag. Volatile compounds produce a gradual color change in the tag. A bright pink color is eventually revealed on the visible surface of the tag, warning of impending decomposition of the seafood product. The sensitivity of the tags can be tuned to show exactly the signal needed for taking the right action with a certain type of seafood package.

"The applications of the technology are greater than just testing for the freshness of seafood," said Cox. "We are exploring the full range of applications in other protein products for processing, inspection and eventual consumer packaging."

Cox Technologies (Belmont, NC), an industry marketer in time-temperature management systems for perishable goods, acquired the FreshTag technology last year from the NCTR lab in Jefferson, AK. Cox has also developed a new Rapid Detection Kit to be used in conjunction with the tag to enable a quantity of food to be tested using only a small sample.