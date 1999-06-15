Illnesses Prompt Belgium to Ban Sale of All Coca-Cola Products

The Belgian government has banned the sale of all products of Coca-Cola Co. following reports of illnesses related to the consumption of the company's beverages, officials said Tuesday. Public Health Minister Luc Van den Bossche on Monday ordered the withdrawal of 15 million bottles, cans and plastic bottles of all of Coca-Cola's products, including Coke, Fanta, Sprite and Nestea brands, the officials said.

The countrywide sales ban followed reports of more cases of people being hospitalized in southwestern Belgium after consuming the company's drinks. Last week, more than 50 Belgian school children were hospitalized for nausea, headaches and stomachaches after drinking Coca-Cola. The company ordered the withdrawal of more than 2.5 million bottles of Coke, Diet Coke and Fanta after the incident.

On Monday, another 50 children were taken to hospitals in southwestern Belgium, bringing the total number of those stricken to more than 100. The exact cause of the illness remains unknown.

The ban comes on the heels of a recent food scare in Belgium involving poultry, eggs, pork and beef contaminated with cancer-causing dioxin.