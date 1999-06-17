Hoover Materials Handling Group to Launch Midwest Supercenter

Hoover Materials Handling Group Inc., an integrated provider of industrial packaging and services, is scheduled to open its second "supercenter" later this month. The new 120,000-sqft facility will be located in Gurnee, IL, and will service customers in the Midwest.

The Gurnee supercenter will be Hoover's second such facility; last August, Hoover opened its initial supercenter in Charlotte, NC. The Midwest facility will provide a fully integrated approach to industrial packaging, encompassing distribution, collection and recycling.

The new supercenter, says Hoover president John Redmond, will enable the company to more effectively manage customers' cost. Through the supercenter, Hoover will be able to consolidate services and products.

Each Hoover supercenter offers state-of-the-art blow-molding equipment for product manufacturing, ultramodern cleaning lines to refurbish drums and IBCs, environmentally safe container disposal services, UN testing and recertification and JIT inventories of drums and IBCs.

Hoover Materials Handling Group has six drum and IBC manufacturing facilities in the United States and a global network of strategic partners. Hoover's services integrate design, manufacturing, inventory management, transportation and recycling under the Closed Loop Packaging trademark.

For more information: Hoover Materials Handling Group Inc., 2001 Westside Parkway, Suite 155, Alpharetta, GA 30004, Tel: 800-391-3561; Fax: 770-664-2850.