Heavy Duty Counting Scales Source: Fairbanks Scales

Fairbanks Scalesrbanks Sigma counting scales, both the DX and EX series, are designed for easy operation of all essential counting functions. Sampling of pieces is done with one button, and on the EX models the user can bypass the sampling procedure entirely by entering the known average piece weight.

The Sigma DX series features a simple display and basic counting abilities, while the Sigma EX series features a numeric keypad, multiple platform capabilities, RS232C output, and the ability to interface with a bar code scanner, bar code label printer, and tape and ticket printers. Both series are available in AC or battery-powered models. The battery-powered models provide expanded portability by providing up to 800 hours of battery life.

The Sigma series counting scales utilize load cell technology for accurate, repeatable results. With a resolution of one part in one million, counting with very small samples is 99.9% accurate. To protect the load cell and other components, the scales utilize a "free-floating" platform design that provides an overload protection of up to 300% of the scale's rated capacity.

