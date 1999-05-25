Georgia-Pacific, Unisource Merger Approved

Forest and paper giant Georgia-Pacific Corp. said today its $840 million takeover bid for packaging distributor Unisource Worldwide Inc. was approved by the boards of both companies.

Georigia-Pacific, the nation's second-largest paper forest products company, said it will pay $12 a share in cash. The bid, which includes the assumption of about $400 million in debt, tops a two-month-old friendly deal between UGI Corp. and Berwyn, PA-based Unisource, the largest independent marketer and distributor of printing and imaging paper and supply systems in North America.

In a separate statement, UGI said it will not submit a revised offer to purchase Unisource, adding that it will allow the company to terminate its merger agreement with UGI.

After the merger, GP said Unisource will conduct business under its existing name as a separate distribution subsidiary. The forest company said it expects the deal to be accretive to Georgia-Pacific Group earnings and cash flow in 1999 and 2000.

"Based on our intensive review of the Unisource business, including its operations, management, employees and financial condition, we believe we can achieve our goal of adding value and realizing both short and long-term synergies through this transaction," Pete Correll, Georgia-Pacific chairman and CEO said in a release.

A spokesman for Georigia-Pacific said it was too early to detail what those synergies will be.

"We do not know at this time what form the synergies will take, and we have to do a thorough review before we announce any specifics," Gregg Guest of GP said, adding that there is presently no timeframe for that decision.