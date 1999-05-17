Georgia-Pacific Makes Bid For Unisource

Paper and packaging distributor Unisource Worldwide Inc. has received an unsolicited $840 million takeover bid from industry giant Georgia-Pacific Corp., topping a two-month-old friendly deal with UGI Corp.

Berwyn, PA-based Unisource said its board of directors authorized management to start discussions with the nation's second largest forest products company on the cash offer, which values the company at $12 a share.

Unisource said it could offer no assurance that the proposal from Atlanta-based Georgia-Pacific would lead to an agreement between the two companies. A Unisource spokeswoman said the company could face a termination fee of up to $25 million to walk away from the pact it announced on March 1 with UGI, the country's largest propane retailer.

Based on closing stock prices, the UGI bid values Unisource at $804.4 million, or about $11.50 a share.

The Unisource spokeswoman also said the company's regularly scheduled board meeting is set for May 19 and that its board could complete its evaluation of the latest bid by then.

Unisource, which sells paper to such businesses as publishers and retail copy centers, said the Georgia-Pacific bid was not subject to any financing contingencies. The bid also includes $650 million in debt assumption.

Analysts and investors said Georgia-Pacific's entry into the bidding game for Unisource was welcomed by UGI holders, who were critical at the outset on the proposed tie-up between their energy-related company with a paper distributor.

UGI's stock rose $2.50 to $20.31 on the NYSE.

In March, Unisource struck a deal to be acquired by UGI in a stock transaction in which each Unisource would fetch 0.566 UGI shares. The Unisource transaction was announced as a key element of a major restructuring for UGI, based in Valley Forge, PA.

David Schanzer, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott Inc. in Philadelphia, said the Georgia-Pacific offer could give UGI management an out and allow them to focus on the other planned changes for the company.

"I think it is being viewed as a reprieve," Schanzer said of Georgia-Pacific's offer.