First Prepackaged Salad With Tomatoes Debuts

An innovative line of freshly prepared, ready-to-eat salads that include tomatoes and feature an extended shelf-life of up to two weeks are being introduced this week at selected supermarket chains in New England.

The tomatoes are being supplied by Agro Power Development (APD), a subsidiary of EcoScience Corp. (East Brunswick, NJ), a leading U.S. producer of premium, greenhouse-grown tomatoes, under an exclusive agreement with SunBlush Technologies Corp. (Vancouver, BC). The tomatoes are APD's Village Farms brand. SunBlush, recently voted one of Canada's top five fastest growing companies, has developed a modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) technology for the breakthrough product — the first prepackaged salad to contain fresh tomatoes. The agreement provides APD with value-added pricing for its tomatoes tied to the value of the salad products.

The new product, branded "Salad for You," stays fresh for up to 12-14 days using SunBlush's Maptek Fresh MAP. The packaging circumvents the process of tomatoes' tendency to naturally emitting ethylene gas, which over time yellows lettuce. As a result, salad ingredients are kept crisp for extended periods of time. According to SunBlush, the packaging construction includes a top web consisting of a semi-permeable four-layer film laminate, along with a clear thermoformed plastic tray on the bottom, which features individual cells for the various salad products.

Click here to see SunBlush's Maptek Fresh MAP.

Using Maptek Fresh packaging, according to SunBlush, tomatoes can be processed at a color that is slightly less than what is considered optimum for eating and continue to ripen inside the Maptek package. Cut tomato wedges packaged under Maptek Fresh have an acceptable shelf-life of 14 days at a storage temperature of 41-45°F. As the ripening occurs inside the recyclable package, according to SunBlush, flavor volatiles are not lost, and the texture of the tomatoes is maintained with little deterioration over the storage period.

"Salad for You" is produced at SunBlush's Noreast Fresh production facility located in Chelsea, MA, and is co-branded under the Noreast Fresh and Village Farms labels. The first shipments of salads will be distributed this week to the New England area by Noreast Fresh.

"We believe salads are a hot item for lunches, and the addition of fresh cut tomatoes is exciting," said Jeff Oura, president at Noreast. "We can now sell a complete salad meal."

EcoScience has the exclusive right to supply fresh tomatoes for all product applications of SunBlush's MAP technology in the United States and Mexico. EcoScience funded a collaborative agreement with SunBlush for the development of innovative greenhouse vegetable products utilizing MAP technology.

For more information: SunBlush Technologies Corp. Tel: 604-322-0759, EcoScience Corp., Tel: 732-432-8200