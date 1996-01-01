Feedscrew Conversion Unit Source: TRINE Labelling Systems

TRINE Labelling Systemsew option is designed to address the common operational problems related to labeling filled and empty containers. This advanced conversion is especially suitable for any machine operating in the higher speed ranges, where there is a difficult container, or where troublesome line conditions exist.

The system gently separates bottles to minimize bottle shock at the star. It also eliminates two bottles being forced into the stars due to high line pressure. It minimizes shoulder damage in hot fill applications, and eliminates flowgate/starwheel timing issues.

<%=company%>, 550 Burning Tree Rd, Fullerton, CA, 92833. Tel: 800-736-4267. Fax: 714-526-5212.

