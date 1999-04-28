Eastman to Acquire Lawter International

Eastman Chemical Co. (Kingsport, TN) and Lawter International Inc. (Kenosha, WI) today announced that their boards of directors have approved a definitive merger agreement under which Eastman will acquire the shares of Lawter for approximately $400 million in cash. Including debt, the transaction is valued at approximately $500 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eastman will commence a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Lawter common stock for $12.25 per share in cash. Lawter's board of directors has approved the merger agreement and recommended that Lawter stockholders tender their shares. Following completion of the tender offer, Eastman intends to consummate a cash merger to acquire any shares not previously tendered. Lawter, a developer, producer and marketer of specialty products for the inks and coatings markets with reported sales of US$213 million in 1998, has approximately 33 million shares outstanding on a diluted basis.

The transaction, which will be accounted for as a purchase, is anticipated to be accretive to Eastman's earnings in the first full year after the merger. The transaction increases Eastman's presence in the coatings, inks, resins and adhesives markets to approximately $1 billion dollars in annual revenues.

"This transaction represents a significant step in Eastman's strategy of pursuing growth opportunities in specialty chemicals, which are characterized by higher earnings and lower cyclicality," said Earnest Deavenport, Jr., Eastman's chairman and CEO. "Lawter has 59 years of experience focusing on satisfying customers in the inks market," Deavenport added. Lawter supplies raw materials to make printing inks perform at their optimum level.

Bruce Moore, vice president and general manager of Coatings, Inks & Resins at Eastman, said, "This acquisition creates value by leveraging our combined strengths in customer relationships, global manufacturing and new product development. We expect the combined business to grow at a significantly faster rate than either business could on a stand-alone basis."

The tender offer is conditioned, among other things, upon a minimum tender of 50.1% of the outstanding Lawter shares on a fully diluted basis and receipt of regulatory approvals.