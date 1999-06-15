Eastman Expands Specialty Polymers Line Through Chevron Pact

Eastman Chemical Co. (Kingsport, TN) has announced plans to acquire the ethylene methyl acrylate (EMAC and EMAC+) and ethylene butyl acrylate (EBAC and EBAC+) product lines of Chevron Chemical Co. A letter of intent has been signed and negotiation of definitive agreements is in progress, according to Eastman.

The agreement calls for Eastman to purchase intellectual property associated with Chevron Chemical's EMAC and EMAC+ and EBAC and EBAC+ polyolefin-based product families. Transition of the products from Chevron to Eastman is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter 1999.

The copolymers can be used as a component in snack food packaging, fresh produce packaging, specialty medical films and injection molded products where flexibility, tackiness or resistance to stress cracking is desired.

Dr. Phil Griswold, vice president and general manager of Eastman's flexible plastics business, said the transaction includes intellectual property such as technology, patents and trademarks. No manufacturing facilities are included in the transaction, and Eastman will manufacture EMAC and EBAC copolymers on existing equipment at its Longview, TX, plant.

"We expect this transaction to have a positive impact by being quickly accretive to earnings although, in the scope of Eastman's flexible plastics business, it does not represent a significant investment," said Griswold, who did not reveal financial terms. "The new products broaden and enhance Eastman's existing portfolio of specialty polymers, and the transaction supports Eastman's strategy to leverage existing technology platforms into specialty markets where we already have a strong understanding and presence."

The acquisition, Griswold noted, demonstrates Eastman's continued commitment to the extrusion coating and specialty film markets. EMAC and EBAC are registered trademarks of Chevron Chemical Co.