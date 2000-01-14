Toggle navigation
| January 14, 2000
Deccapro Cost Estimating Software v2.0
Source: Deccan Systems Inc.
Quickly develop cost models for processes such as extrusion, laminating, batch manufacturing, etc. Price products, optimize process and reduce cost. Users can develop customized models for complex processes.
Contact Details
Company Name
Deccan Systems Inc.
Address
5935 Muncie Court
Dublin, OH 43107-2601
US
Phone
614-336-9242
Contact
Raja Mohan
