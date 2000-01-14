www.packagingnetwork.com

Freeware | January 14, 2000

Deccapro Cost Estimating Software v2.0

Source: Deccan Systems Inc.
Quickly develop cost models for processes such as extrusion, laminating, batch manufacturing, etc. Price products, optimize process and reduce cost. Users can develop customized models for complex processes.

