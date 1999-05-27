Deadline Extended for Comment on Irradiated Food Labeling

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is extending to July 19, 1999, the comment period for the advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPRM) that appeared in the Federal Register of February 17, 1999 (64 FR 7834).

The ANPRM announced that FDA was considering proposing revisions of its labeling requirements for foods treated with ionizing radiation. FDA is taking this action in response to several requests to extend the comment period.

The ANPRM is available at www.fda.gov/ohrms/dockets/98fr/fr021799.htm.

For more information, see the Federal Register of May 24, 1999 (Volume 64, Number 99).