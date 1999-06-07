Curwood Named N.A. Licensee for Fancy Cut Technology

Curwood Inc. (Oshkosh, WI) has been named the North American licensee for Fancy Cut easy-open film technology, which is patented worldwide by Hosokawa Yoko Co. Ltd. of Tokyo. The licensing agreement was announced Friday at Stand-Up Pouches '99 by Curwood's Bill Hare, director of marketing. Packaging Strategies Inc. (West Chester, PA) hosted the conference, held June 3-4 outside Chicago.

Hosokawa Yoko, which specializes in printed, coated and laminated flexible packaging, earlier this year entered into an agreement with T.H.E.M., of Mt. Laurel, NJ, for exclusive use of Fancy Cut easy-open film technology on stick packaging in North America. The stick packs have been used in the United States for such products as coffee and infant formula. The Fancy Cut technology can be applied to various kinds of films and is suitable many types of snack foods.

The patented Fancy Cut film allows consumers to easily tear open the multi-laminate film structure by hand without the use of scissors, a serration or notching on the pack.

