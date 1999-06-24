Crown Cork & Seal Anticipates Lower Earnings

Crown Cork & Seal Co. Inc., the world's largest producer of packaging containers, said Wednesday it expects lower second-quarter and full-year earnings due to weak business conditions in Europe and lower beverage can demand in the United States. The Philadelphia-based company expects earnings in the range of 75 cents to 77 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30 and between $2.20 to $2.25 for 1999.

Wall Street analysts had expected a healthier performance from Crown Cork & Seal. They pegged quarterly earnings at 92 cents vs. 95 cents in the same year-ago period and annual earnings at $2.42 compared to $2.33 in 1998, according to research firm First Call Corp.

Crown Cork & Seal had previously expected second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of up to 90 cents and anticipated a modest improvement in 1999's EPS, but the company said soft European business conditions will not rebound as quickly as expected. Crown Cork & Seal also said the U.S. dollar's strength against the Euro and other currency conditions are damping performance.

The company said it has been maintaining its market share in European markets, but volume shortfalls in food, general line, and beverage cans in the region have triggered overcapacity and lower prices. Moreover, the container maker said, the decrease in European food can volume also stems from an unexpected shift in packaging at a major pet food account.

Crown Cork & Seal said lower prices have been offset to some extent by reduced costs of raw materials and restructuring activity.

Shipments in beverage cans in the United States, according to Crown Cork & Seal, dipped in April and May. The firm added U.S. food can shipments in the second quarter have gotten off to a slow start, but are expected to improve in the third quarter.

The company plans to cut costs and make plants more efficient in order to generate free cash flow of more than $400 million this year and will use the money primarily to reduce debt.