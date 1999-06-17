Cosmed Group Purchases FluoroDynamics

Cosmed Group Inc., a Coventry, RI-based company involved in contract sterilization, has acquired FluoroDynamics (Taylor, MI) from Praxair of Danbury, CT. FluoroDynamics fluorinates molded polyethylene products such as bottles and medical devices.

The fluorination of molded polyethylene bottles improves their resistance to permeation by solvents and other aggressive chemicals. Fluorination of thermoformed polyethylene results in an evenly distributed paintable surface. Injection and rotationally molded products also receive the same benefits. Fluorinated bins, pallets, gas tanks, fenders, auto parts, tote tanks, etc., all exhibit the same benefits.

FluoroDynamics will work with all industries and applications, according to Cosmed Group Inc. president Mike Howe. Cosmed Group Inc. operates eight facilities in the United States and is ISO 9002 and FDA cGMP certified.