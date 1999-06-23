Construction Begins on Orion's New U.S. Headquarters

Construction has begun for a new U.S. headquarters and service center in Memphis, TN, for Orion Packaging Systems Inc., a leading manufacturer of durable stretchwrapping systems.

"The plans for our new U.S. headquarters match our company's vision for the future as Orion Packaging expands its role in the stretchwrapping industry," says Mack Greene, Orion president.

Completion of the new building, which will be around 20,000-sqft, is expected in February 2000. The structure will house Orion's sales and service headquarters, training center, spare parts inventory and a showroom that displays part of the company's in-stock machine program. The in-stock machine program from Orion offers the company's most popular standard models on an immediate-availability basis. The program includes 14 different models with as many as 50 machines in stock.

Orion also offers a wide variety of high- and low-profile turntable models and rotary tower systems that can be applied to any stretchwrapping application.

For more information: Orion Packaging Systems, 5268 East Raines Rd., Memphis, TN 38118, Tel: 800-333-6556, Fax: 901-365-1071.