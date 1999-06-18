Coke Confident on Dunkirk Tests; Britain Not Affected By Recall

Coca-Cola Co. said Wednesday it expected tests on beverages from its Dunkirk, France, plant to confirm that nothing in the drinks themselves or the packaging posed health risks to consumers. Coke said in a statement that it would supply the tests, being carried out by independent laboratories, to the French authorities as soon as possible in order to resume the production and sale of cans from the Dunkirk plant.

"The final tests should confirm that there are no irregularities in either the packaging nor the product which pose health risks to consumers," Coca-Cola said.

Coca-Cola suspended production of all cans destined for the Belgian market and those carrying the codes DL, DW, DV, DP and DX until further information was available. The company said on Tuesday its Antwerp, Belgium, bottling plant had used poor carbon dioxide to carbonate drinks, while a fungicide used to treat shipping pallets at the Dunkirk plant had ended up in cans for Belgian consumers.

Production at the Dunkirk facility, where normally some six million canned drinks are produced daily, was cut to just 25% on Wednesday, with only drinks destined for the Dutch market still being made, and was totally halted on Thursday afternoon. Production is scheduled to start again at 0300 GMT on Monday.

Coke said neither its Marseilles can plant nor its Grigny and Clamart factories, which make bottles and drinks machines, were affected by the restrictions. France has ordered the removal of all suspect cans from shops. The consumer affairs ministry said earlier on Wednesday that more than 80 people had been poisoned after drinking Coca-Cola.

Coke said it Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta and Sprite products, which did not carry any of the suspect codes, were still being produced.

Meanwhile, the soft drinks giant said Wednesday that Britain was not affected by the recall of millions of its products in continental Europe. "All our products and packaging are sourced locally in this country," Ian Muir, external affairs manager for Coca-Cola in Britain said.