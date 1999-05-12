Clearly Canadian Launches New Beverage in Unique Package

Clearly Canadian Beverage Corp. (Vancouver, British Columbia) today introduced Clearly Canadian O+2 to the Canadian market. The product is scientifically formulated as a refreshment product for the athletic and health conscious consumers.

Made with spring water, Clearly Canadian super-oxygenated unflavoured water is enhanced with up to 10 times the normal concentration of oxygen naturally found in water. Clearly Canadian O+2 is also available in two flavour choices; Fruit-Citrus and Berry-Citrus. The 20-oz beverage features an innovative sleek blue bottle, designed with a co-polymer barrier material to prolong the retention of oxygen levels in the container.

Clearly Canadian O+2 will be available to consumers at 475 7-Eleven Food Stores in Canada. Starting in June, the beverage will roll-out more convenience and grocery store listings in Canada. The initial roll-out of the beverage encompasses five provinces including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, with a suggested retail price of $1.49.

Clearly Canadian Beverage Corp. is a producer of premium alternative beverages, including Clearly Canadian sparkling flavoured water, Clearly Canadian O+2, Refresher and Orbitz, which are distributed in the U.S., Canada and numerous countries worldwide.