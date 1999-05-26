CCL Implements Management Changes

Management changes are occurring at CCL Industries Inc., a leading international supplier of manufacturing services and specialty packaging products for the non-durable consumer products market. As part of an orderly succession plan, Wayne McLeod has announced his retirement as chairman and CEO; he will continue to serve as a director of the company.

In addition, Donald Lang, currently president and COO, has been appointed CEO, and Jon Grant, a board member and member of the executive committee, has been named non-executive chairman.

The board's decision to separate the positions of chairman and CEO is intended to better serve shareholder interests and is consistent with best practices in corporate governance.

Grant has served as chair and director in the corporate, university and public sectors. He is former chairman and CEO of the Quaker Oats Co. of Canada, and has been a board member of various publicly traded companies including Scott Paper Limited.

Lang was appointed president and COO in April 1998. He joined the company in 1982, and, prior to his last appointment as COO, was president of CCL's Custom Manufacturing Division.

Based in Toronto, CCL Industries provides comprehensive formulation and manufacturing services, labels, aluminum and plastic specialty tubes, containers and closures to marketers of cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, household and specialty food products.