case erectors, sealers, case sealer, tray formers, lidders, vibrations Source: MARQ Packaging Systems, Inc.

Marq Packaging Systems represent 30 years of developing and perfecting packaging machinery. What you won't see is compromise. We really only build one kind of machine at MARQ: the toughest, most rugged, most dependable, easiest to operate, lowest maintenance, machine you can buy, for the money. And, because they're made in the USA, you know that anything you need to keep them in top form will be easy to find and easy to afford. So, if you've had it with the lightweights, take a look at some MARQ muscle. You won't find a better value anywhere on the planet, and you don't have to go around the world to get it.