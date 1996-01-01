capsulle filters, viscous products, tablet presses, ampoule filling equipment, cartoners, vial inspection equipment Source: IMA North America, Inc.

"IMA" is a world leader in machinery for the packaging of pharmaceutical products as well as the leading manufacturer of machines for the packaging of tea in filter bags. To assure a flexible response to all market requirements, IMA is divided into the Pharmaceutical Division and Tea, Coffee & Beverage Division. IMA's sales and services network covers over 80 countries worldwide.

Our Pharmaceutical Division includes machinery and lines for the pharmacuetical and cosmetic sectors of the market. The Division is organized into three business areas: Blister Packaging and Cartoning Machines, Capsules and Tableting Machines, Filling Machines for Sterile Conditions and Liquid Filling Machines.

Together with the Pharmaceutical and Tea Divisions, our End-of-Line Business Sector, produces wrapping and bundling machines using heatseal and heat shrink films, cartoners, casepackers & palletizers. Its' production addresses the needs of the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, nutraceutical, tea, coffee, food & tobacco markets.

IMA offers the following equipment:



CONTAINERS CARE

Blowing machines

Washing machines

Sterilizing Tunnels

Depackers

Filling machines for sterile conditions

Liquid filling machines for pharmaceutical & cosmetic sectors

Continuous and intermittent motion capsule filling and tablet press machines

Labeling machines

Inspection machines

Tray loaders

Blister packaging machines with or without cartoning

Cartoning

Trayforming

Overwrapping

Shrinkwrapping

Casepackers

Palletizers

Packaging machines for tea, herbs, nutraceuticals & coffee

