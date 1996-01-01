capsulle filters, viscous products, tablet presses, ampoule filling equipment, cartoners, vial inspection equipment

Source: IMA North America, Inc.
"IMA" is a world leader in machinery for the packaging of pharmaceutical products as well as the leading manufacturer of machines for the packaging of tea in filter bags. To assure a flexible response to all market requirements, IMA is divided into the Pharmaceutical Division and Tea, Coffee & Beverage Division. IMA's sales and services network covers over 80 countries worldwide.
Our Pharmaceutical Division includes machinery and lines for the pharmacuetical and cosmetic sectors of the market. The Division is organized into three business areas: Blister Packaging and Cartoning Machines, Capsules and Tableting Machines, Filling Machines for Sterile Conditions and Liquid Filling Machines.
Together with the Pharmaceutical and Tea Divisions, our End-of-Line Business Sector, produces wrapping and bundling machines using heatseal and heat shrink films, cartoners, casepackers & palletizers. Its' production addresses the needs of the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, nutraceutical, tea, coffee, food & tobacco markets.
IMA offers the following equipment:
CONTAINERS CARE
- Blowing machines
- Washing machines
- Sterilizing Tunnels
- Depackers
POWDER AND LIQUID FILLING
- Filling machines for sterile conditions
- Liquid filling machines for pharmaceutical & cosmetic sectors
SOLID ORAL PRODUCTS
- Continuous and intermittent motion capsule filling and tablet press machines
LABELING AND OTHER EQUIPMENT
- Labeling machines
- Inspection machines
- Tray loaders
BLISTER PACKAGING
- Blister packaging machines with or without cartoning
END-OF-LINE
- Cartoning
- Trayforming
- Overwrapping
- Shrinkwrapping
- Casepackers
- Palletizers
TEA, COFFEE, and BEVERAGE
- Packaging machines for tea, herbs, nutraceuticals & coffee
ISOLATION TECHNOLOGY
ISO9000
VALIDATION SUPPORT