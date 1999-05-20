Brio Industries Commissions Package Sizes at Vancouver Plant; Launches Cool Canadian Premium Spring Water

Brio Industries Inc. (Vancouver, British Columbia) has commissioned a variety of packages of Gatorade, Ocean Spray and Safeway Select products for production on its new Vancouver bottling line.

"This new packaging arrangements bring significant added volume and diversity to our packaging operations," said Ross Wells, Brio VP. "At the same time, the addition of our new high-speed line in Vancouver has more than doubled that plant's capacity."

Brio has also launched its Cool Canadian Premium Spring Water in a redesigned packaging format of 500-ml, 710-ml sportcap, 1-L sportcap and 1.5-L PET bottles.

Brio is the largest independent packager and distributor of soft drinks, juices, waters and new age beverages in Canada.

For more information contact Brio Industries at 1-800-729-2746.