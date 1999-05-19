BPI Announces First Quarter Results

BPI Packaging Technologies, Inc. (North Dighton, MA), manufacturer of thin high molecular weight, high-density polyethylene films and bags, reported its first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 1999.

The company reported sales of $3,340,984 for the first quarter ending March 31, 1999 and net income after extraordinary income of $1,275, 796 on a weighted average of 21,495,621 shares of common stock. This compares to sales of $2,232,897 and a net loss of $1,222,793 on a weighted average of 19,839,052 shares of common stock for the same period of March 1998.

"Compared to the first quarter of last year, the company achieved an increase in sales of $1.1 million or 49.6% and reduced its net loss before extraordinary income by almost $800,000 to $456,000," said President Peter Schultz.

The company reported that its loss from operations decreased from $1,095,213 to $200,206 while net loss before extraordinary income also decreased from $1,222,793 to $455,966. The net income for the first quarter of 1999 was due to extraordinary income of $1,731,762 which was the result of the company's January 1999 financial restructuring and the resulting discounts from settlements with unsecured creditors.

BPI Technologies Inc. converts commercially available high molecular weight, high density, polyethlene resins into thin film, which is either sold directly into industrial or packaging applications.