blister packaging, casepackers, robotics, thermoformers, data acquisition, line monitoring systems

With more than 800 worldwide employees, more than $120 million in annual sales of thermoforming equipment, and more than 50 years of experience, Uhlmann continues to provide innovative leadership around the globe. Over 6,000 machines delivered to the marketplace.
From its 50,000-sq-ft US headquarters (supported by a 250,000-sq-ft world headquarters and manufacturing facility in Laupheim, Germany) Uhlmann Packaging provides the very best in sales support, service, on-site training, tool/die manufacturing, parts inventory and shipping, machine overhaul and maintenance, peripheral services, and on-site engineering for full-line integrations.