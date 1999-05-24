Bericap Introduces Dual Tamper Evident Sports Caps

Bericap UK Ltd has launched a new range of sports caps for non-carbonated beverages, such as bottled water and sports drinks. The new caps feature two levels of tamper evidence, on the closure and the replaceable dust cover, to eliminate any possibility of product contamination.

The new closures are designed to allow the consumer to drink from a bottle without removing the cap. The tamper evident dust cover can be replaced after drinking, to protect both the drink surface and the contents from the possible contamination of bacteria.

Currently available in 28-mm and 38-mm, the new sports caps feature a simple screw on design. The closures are designed to fit onto a PET neck finish, making them a suitable replacement for traditional closures.

The 38-mm version is part of Bericap's new Universal Closure System (UCS) range, which includes tamper evident and induction heat seal options.