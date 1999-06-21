Advantage Puck Opens U.K. Office

Advantage Puck Group Inc., a leading worldwide supplier of product carrier pucks and puck handling systems to the packaging industry, has established a European headquarters in the United Kingdom. The opening of this office, at Jomax House, 48 Diglis Rd., Worcester, puts the company closer to its growing base of customers in Western Europe.

Popular for use in the personal care, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, a puck is a molded plastic device used to transport containers such as bottles along a packaging line. Besides stabilizing products and therefore enabling increased line speeds, pucks offer packagers increased flexibility by reducing line changeover time to accommodate different container shapes.

Integrated Puck Systems Inc., a subsidiary of Advantage Puck Group Inc., designs and manufactures modular puck handling equipment that can integrate into fully or semi-automated packaging lines depending on customers' requirements. Machines are manufactured in Newark, DE, with all control systems built and installed in the United Kingdom to meet European requirements.

Kurt Sieber, president of Advantage Puck Group Inc., says the company now has the capability to supply, integrate, install and service complete packaging lines in the European market."

For more information: David Smith, Advantage Puck Group Ltd. (U.K.), Tel: +44 (0) 1905 357975, Fax: +44 (0) 1905 357976, or Kurt Sieber, Advantage Puck Group Inc. (U.S.A.), Tel: 302-366-8500, Fax: 302-366-8600.