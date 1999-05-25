1999 Packaging Outlook: Lower Prices, Consolidation to Mark Most Plastics Sectors (Part II)

Part II in a series adapted from "1999 Packaging Outlook," published by Packaging Strategies, Inc. This article covers the PP, PS, PET, PVC and recycled resins sectors. Part I (click here to see Part 1) covered the LDPE, LLDPE and HDPE sectors.

By Robin Harvan, Bonner & Moore Market Consultants

Polypropylene: Expansion Ahead

Polypropylene sales for 1998 ran about 4.5% ahead of 1997. Although export volumes should fall by some 25%, PP sales should still grow 5.1% from 1998 to 1999. As in the past, this growth will be driven by two main process sectors, injection and fibers, which consume about 65% of all PP sold.

Within injection molding, manufacture of consumer products and caps and closures constitute the largest volume applications and the ones offering strong steady growth. On the fibers side, although monofilament and multifilament fibers production is the current volume leader, exceptionally strong growth in the 15% per annum range exists for nonwoven applications. This is not to sell short the potential offered in film extrusion where polypropylene's barrier characteristics make it an attractive component in multi-layer food packaging.

The 1998/1999 period will see an unprecedented level of expansion, as some 2.5 billion pounds of new capacity will come into operation. Companies building new units are Amoco (Chicago), adding some 400 MM pounds and merging with British Petroleum; ARCO Products (Newtown Square, PA), increasing by 400 MM pounds; Aristech (Pittsburgh, PA) adding 200 MM pounds; Epsilon (Marcus Hook, PA), which is adding 800 MM pounds as part of a joint venture with Marathon Oil; Fina (Dallas) adding 550 MM pounds; and Montell, now owned by Shell.

The additions will depress operating rates into the low 90% range, which should result in lower PP prices in 1999.

Our forecast calls for 1998 homopolymer and copolymer prices to average 32.3¢/pound and 36.4¢/pound, respectively. The averages for 1999 will be 30.8¢/pound for homopolymer and 35.5¢/pound for copolymer.

Polystyrene: Sales Rebound Despite Drop in Exports

Sales of polystyrene finished 1998 1.1% behind the prior year, as a sharp 26% drop in exports lowered overall demand. Sales should grow by about 2.4% in 1999 on the basis of stronger domestic demand — we actually expect exports to fall again — primarily in the area of oriented film and sheet for packaging, which will be about 3% ahead of last year.

Unlike the other commodity thermoplastics, there is relatively little new PS capacity coming on-line. In fact, none is scheduled after 1999. Only BASF (Mount Olive, NJ), with a 260 MM pound expansion, is increasing output in the 1998/1999 timeframe.

1998 was marked with contraction and consolidation. While adding capacity at one location, BASF closed down an 80 MM pounds/year unit in Holyoke, MA. A & E Plastics (City of Industry, CA) permanently closed its 55 MM pounds/year plant. After buying Amoco's PS business in 1997, Huntsman surprised many by agreeing to sell its global styrenics business to Novacor (Calgary, Alberta). This company had just finished gobbling up the PS business of ARCO Chemical and was reported in the media as considering making an offer for Chevron's PS business.

The net result of these changes in capacity will be that operating rates should stay in the mid-80% range for the foreseeable future. With this outlook, we think that while PS prices will fall from 1998 to 1999, the losses will be very minor. In fact, prices for basic PS grades should move down by less than a penny on average.

Solid-Stated PET: 5%-6% Growth Range

With a 32% drop in export sales, demand for solid-stated PET resin grew but 5.4% between 1997 and 1998. With the soft-drink market sated, future domestic growth is contingent upon development of custom food and beverage packaging applications. Also, since we do not see export volumes returning as more and more solid-stated plants are built overseas, growth should be limited to around 5% to 6% in 1999.

The slower demand profiles are reflected by a sharp downturn in new plant construction. After adding some 300 MM pounds of new capacity in 1998, the increase for 1999 will be only 200 MM pounds at the Port Bienville, MS, plant of Wellman (Shrewsbury, NJ). In fact, an expansion by Eastman of 140 MM pounds scheduled for 1998 has been delayed indefinitely in favor of overseas expansions.

Operating rates for domestic solid-stated PET plants are expected to hover around 90%. This factor, along with the sharp drop in solid-stated prices seen in 1997 and 1998 lead us to project prices will be on the rebound in 1999. Over the forecast, we expect to see the bottle-grade resin prices rise from a 1998 average of 57.8¢/pound to a 59.7¢/pound average in 1999.

PVC: Resin Pricing in for a Strange Trip

A nearly 11% drop in exports combined with a late slump in domestic demand to push overall PVC sales down by around 2% for the year. With mortgage interest rates at historic lows, the housing sector is expected to come back strong in 1999 despite slower economic growth. This leads us to project PVC sales for 1999 rising by some 3%.

And the recovery comes at a time when relatively little capacity expansion is due. 1999 should see only a 200 MM pounds/year increase that is the net result of a 330 MM pounds/year expansion by Formosa Plastics (Livingston, NJ) and the shutdown of a 110 MM pounds/year unit by the newly created OxyChem/Geon joint venture, which is now the second largest market PVC maker behind Shintech (Houston).

With the industry operating rate expected to remain basically unchanged in the mid-80% range for 1999, we think PVC prices will be in for a strange trip. PVC prices were very high in 1Q98, averaging 32.7¢/pound. With 4Q98 prices plummeting to a 26¢/pound average, the yearly average was 29.7¢/pound. Our 1999 forecast has PVC prices moving sharply higher from the second half of 1998, but not reaching the levels seen in the first half of 1998. This is why our average price for 1999 is lower than for 1998.

Recycled Resins: Prices Could Fall Again in '99

There's been much controversy over the use of recycled plastics. The American Plastics Council (APC) has been accused of inflating the pounds of plastics recycled by some 5%-15%, because it has taken its measurements prior to the material being cleaned. The APC says it began doing so in 1997 because the practice was done by other groups for recycle use of other materials.

Using 10% as a median offset, this means some 1.6 billion pounds of recycled resin was used in 1997, not the 1.75 billion pounds we had previously reported. There would be no change in the percentages involved for 1997, which also hold true for 1998. The breakdown of recycled resin use by type is as follows:

PET ......................................... 45%

HDPE ..................................... 40%

LDPE/LLDPE ......................... 10%

Other/Unknown ................... 5%

While always lower, recyclate prices will tend to "bounce-off" prime prices at a fixed delta under stable market conditions. As prime resin prices fall, however, many processors will tend to abandon recyclate since they feel the lower acquisition cost of prime resin overrides the penalties incurred running recycled material. In order to hold onto business, sellers of recycled resin were forced to lower their prices or lose market share.

By our estimates, 1999 should see this total recyclate use rise by only 1.5%-2.0% to about 1.65 billion pounds with little change in the percentage of the various resins being used.

For HDPE resins, the difference averaged between 9¢ and 15¢/pound for injection molding and blow-molding grades, while film grades saw a 20+¢/pound gap. The gap between prime and recycled grades of solid-stated PET compressed due to the very steep drop in prime resin prices. The annual average for 1998 was around 17¢/pound.

1999 should see recycled resin prices fall again as prime resin prices retreat.

About the Author: Robin Harvan is director of Chemical Planning at Bonner & Moore Market Consultants.

Editor's Note: This article was adapted from "1999 Packaging Outlook," published by Packaging Strategies, Inc. For information about obtaining the complete "1999 Packaging Outlook," contact Packaging Strategies at 122 South Church St., West Chester, PA 19382-3223, Tel: 610-436-4220, Fax: 610-436-6277, Email: orders@packstrat.com, Website: www.packstrat.com."