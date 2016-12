WF-18 Weigh Belt Feeder Source: Tecweigh/Tecnetics Industries, Inc.

Tecweigh's WF-18 Weigh Belt Feeder is the food-grade weight belt

Tecweigh/Tecnetics Industries, Inc.any%> WF-18 Weigh Belt Feeder is the food-grade weight belt feeder approved for USDA use and meets FDA construction standards. Featuring welded stainless steel, the WF-18 can handle loads up to 100,000 lbs./hr.

For low capacity applications from less than 100 lbs./hr to 1500 lbs./hr, there is the WF-18 LC.

1811 Buerkle Road, St. Paul, MN 55110 Tel: 800-536-4880 or 612-777-4780 FAX: 612-777-5582