Volumetric Feeders Source: Tecweigh/Tecnetics Industries, Inc.

Tecweigh Volumetric Feeders from Tecnetics Industries, Inc. accommodate a range of dry materials

Tecweigh/Tecnetics Industries, Inc. Volumetric Feeders from Tecnetics Industries, Inc. accommodate a range of dry materials from fine powders to large pellets to give a precise measurement of each product. Other Tecweigh features include the Flex-feed hopper, stainless steel paddles, sealed drive train and cabinet, flexible roller chain drive, and removable drive chassis. 1811 Buerkle Road, St. Paul, MN 55110 Phone: (612) 777-4780 FAX: (612) 777-5582