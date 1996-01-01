www.packagingnetwork.com

Source: Tecweigh/Tecnetics Industries, Inc.

Tecweigh/Tecnetics Industries, Inc.any%> Volumetric Feeders from Tecnetics Industries, Inc. accommodate a range of dry materials from fine powders to large pellets to give a precise measurement of each product. Other Tecweigh features include the Flex-feed hopper, stainless steel paddles, sealed drive train and cabinet, flexible roller chain drive, and removable drive chassis.

1811 Buerkle Road, St. Paul, MN 55110 Phone: (612) 777-4780 FAX: (612) 777-5582

