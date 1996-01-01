vial inspection equipment, tablet testers, packaging integrity, neck seals, mass spectrometers, leak detection Source: Wilco AG

WILCO AG of Wohlen, Switzerland has been manufacturing leak detection equipment for nearly 3 decades. Located just west of Zurich's Kloten International Airport, Wilco has delivered and installed more than 4000 machines worldwide and close to 700 in Canada and the United States alone.

Innovative thinking, highest manufacturing quality standards, and effective worldwide customer service makes WILCO AG the leader in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of leak detection machinery.

WILCO inspection systems are used successfully in thousands of applications in the Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Metal Container, and Plastic Bottle/Container industries.

WILCO is experienced with all known leak detection methods and is able to supply inspection systems equipped with vacuum and pressure decay, SF6 gas detection by laser, optronic, high voltage, helium tracer gas, and the newly developed and patent pending LFC (liquid filled container) system.

WILCO'S systems range from single head to multiple head rotary type testers and provide either sample plan testing or 100% in-line fully automatic inspection on empty or filled and sealed products.

WILCO and its almost 40 representatives around the world are ready to work with you to find a perfect solution to fit your needs and requirements. We will help you meet your regulatory needs, stay ahead of your competition and satisfy your customers.