Toray, Yizheng to Form Polyester Film Venture

Toray Industries Inc. (Tokyo) said Friday it has agreed to establish a joint venture with Yizheng Chemical Fibre Group Corp to produce and sell polyester film in China. The new firm will be capitalized at $25.2 million and have an annual output capacity of 6,000 tons, a Toray spokeswoman said. The film will be used for industrial packaging.

The company will initially use Yizheng Chemical facilities in Yizheng, Jiangsu province, and technology from Toray, she said. Investment in the venture will total $42 million, including new facilities and equipment.

The companies have yet to agree on a name for the venture or the number of workers. The companies will later increase production capacity by 12,000 tons per year, the spokeswoman said.

The venture will also construct a new polyester film processing facility with annual capacity of 3,000 to 4,000 tons.

Toray has annual polyester film output capacity of 90,000 tons in Japan, 50,000 tons in France and 30,000 tons each in the United States and Malaysia.