Topflight "True Color" Process Solves "Sticky" Problem

Topflight Conductive Technologiesing "static cling" polyvinyl chloride substrates, <%=company%>'s CyberStudio of design recently addressed a labeling problem faced by packages of glass and plastic products designed to be clear and transparent in use.

Manufacturers of window glass, auto windshields, eyewear, drinking glasses, TV and monitor screens and the like require promotional, instructional, warning and identification labeling, but consumers are often faced with the challenge of removing pressure-sensitive adhesive residue before use.

<%=company%>'s solution involves printing and processing such labeling structures on non-adhesive PVC substrates which can be applied using the "static cling" principle. Polarized vinyls create an electrostatic attraction with smooth, non-porous surfaces. This polar attraction results in labels which cling to clear packages and directly to clear products, but which can be peeled cleanly away after purchase.

Yorktowne Optical Company, packagers and distributors of Visual Healthwear protective eyewear applies <%=company%> "static cling" vinyl labels on their products to both enhance their shelf presence and to instruct purchasers as to correct use. These <%=company%> "TRUE COLOR" labels are intricately die-cut and shaped to conform to the configurations of the products and may be cleanly and completely removed with no trace of residue.