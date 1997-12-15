www.packagingnetwork.com

December 15, 1997

Terralink Product Series

Source: Terralink Software Systems, Inc.
This comprehensive software package consists of eight modules which function individually and as a seamlessly integrated system. The basic functions include:
  • complete manifesting capabilities,
  • built-in reference libraries including the DOT HazMat Table, all EPA Waste Codes, and the Reportable Quantities Table,
  • LDR Generation
  • Scheduling waste pickups,
  • 100 preformatted and custom reports
    This versatile system is easy to build on as your company changes and grows.

