Tenneco Selling Folding Carton Unit to Caraustar

In an action that completes Tenneco's plan to reduce cyclicality by exiting the paperboard packaging business, the company announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement with Caraustar Industries Inc. to sell its folding carton business. Tenneco's folding carton unit, which includes five converting plants and five sales and technical support centers, represents more than $100 million in annual sales.

The folding carton business was the portion of Tenneco's containerboard business that was not sold in the recent divestiture to Madison Dearborn Partners Inc. (See related article). The unit was held out with the intent to capture greater market value in a separate transaction. Combined, the sales of these businesses to Caraustar and Madison Dearborn achieve a value of nearly $2.3 billion.

"This sale finalizes our commitment to Tenneco shareowners to reduce the dramatic impact of business cycles on our operations from the commodity paper businesses," said Tenneco chairman and CEO Dana Mead. "Paperboard packaging has been a good business for Tenneco; however, we are now free to focus on our specialty packaging business and the completion of our strategic restructuring."

Caraustar Industries owns and operates two recycled paperboard mills formerly owned by Tenneco. The two companies entered into a joint venture to operate the mills in 1996, and Tenneco sold its remaining interest in the assets to Caraustar in 1998. These mills, located in Rittman, OH, and Tama, IA, have continued to supply Tenneco's folding carton plants with recycled board.

Tenneco's folding carton plants are located in Denver; St. Louis; Salt Lake City; Grand Rapids, MI; and Mentor, OH. Sales and technical support centers are in Cincinnati; Dallas; Beachwood, OH; Skokie, IL; and White Plains, NY. The price of the transaction was not disclosed.