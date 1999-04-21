Tenneco May Split Specialty Packaging, Auto Units

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal Tuesday, Tenneco Inc. is considering separating its auto parts and specialty packaging businesses into two publicly traded companies. A decision could be announced around the time Tenneco releases its earnings next week, the paper said in its electronic Interactive Edition, citing sources close to the situation.

It hasn't been decided which of the two units would keep the Tenneco name, the paper said.

Tenneco's automotive business makes such popular products as Monroe shock absorbers and Walker mufflers, while the specialty packaging business produces Hefty garbage bags, OneZip food-storage bags and an array of protective packaging materials for other manufacturers.