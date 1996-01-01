Suitcase Wrapper Source: Orion Packaging Systems, Inc.

The SW-66 suitcase wrapper is a luggage protection system designed to safeguard against theft and provide extra protection from damage that may occur during routine handling conditions. The system is capable of wrapping baggage weighing up to 250 lbs with a 50-in. diagonal measurement on a variable turntable that revolves from 5–20 rpm. It is designed to run on current from a wall plug, or on batteries.

Orion Packaging Systems, Inc., 5268 E. Raines Rd., Memphis, TN 38118. Tel: 800-333-6556; Fax: 901-365-1071.