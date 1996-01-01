specialty packaging, food, consumer products, bubble wrap, specialty shrink films, packaging converting systems Source: Sealed Air Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation is a leading global supplier of innovative protective and specialty packaging solutions for industrial, food and consumer products. The company is committed to providing packaging products and solutions that deliver measurable customer benefits. Established in 1960 as the inventor's of Bubble Wrap® cushioning and have continued to develop other major brands including: AirCap® cushioning, Jiffy Mailer® products, Instapak® foam materials and systems, Cell-Aire® polyethylene foams, Fill-Air™ systems, Korrvu® Suspension/Retention packaging and Cryovac® performance shrink films. Sealed Air's unique consultative sales approach enables our sales representatives to evaluate a packaging operation and recommend the best materials, systems and processes to meet customers' packaging goals.

To better serve our customers' needs for sophisticated package design and evaluation, Sealed Air has established a global network of packaging design laboratories. Today the network includes 30 labs worldwide that deliver custom-engineered, economic and environmentally efficient packaging solutions.

Anticipating that global companies would seek a packaging partner to support their operations outside the United States, Sealed Air has established manufacturing facilities in 44 countries around the globe.

In 1993, Alfred Fielding and Marc Chavannes, the inventors of Bubble Wrap® brand cushioning material, were inducted into the New Jersey Inventors Hall of Fame. More recently, Sealed Air was recognized by the Institute of Packaging Professionals as the 1998 "Packaging Leader of the Year." As we approach the next millennium, we will continue our tradition of leadership by providing solutions—not compromises—through technological development, World Class Manufacturing and innovation.

Sealed Air Customer Support Includes: