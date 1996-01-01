specialty packaging, food, consumer products, bubble wrap, specialty shrink films, packaging converting systems

To better serve our customers' needs for sophisticated package design and evaluation, Sealed Air has established a global network of packaging design laboratories. Today the network includes 30 labs worldwide that deliver custom-engineered, economic and environmentally efficient packaging solutions.
Anticipating that global companies would seek a packaging partner to support their operations outside the United States, Sealed Air has established manufacturing facilities in 44 countries around the globe.
In 1993, Alfred Fielding and Marc Chavannes, the inventors of Bubble Wrap® brand cushioning material, were inducted into the New Jersey Inventors Hall of Fame. More recently, Sealed Air was recognized by the Institute of Packaging Professionals as the 1998 "Packaging Leader of the Year." As we approach the next millennium, we will continue our tradition of leadership by providing solutions—not compromises—through technological development, World Class Manufacturing and innovation.
Sealed Air Customer Support Includes: