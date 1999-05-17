Sealed Air to Display Protective Packaging Solutions at SouthPack

SouthPack '99, May 18-20 in Atlanta, will be home to many innovative packaging solutions. Among the exhibitors who will be showcasing a variety of unique packaging ideas will be Sealed Air Corp. (Saddle Brook, NJ). The manufacturer of specialty packaging materials and systems will display several protective packaging products at its booth, # 714.

Being shown for the first time at SouthPack will be Sealed Air's Instapak Quick foam packaging. This low startup cost system is ideal for companies seeking a convenient, professional looking protective packaging product with excellent cushioning. Also on hand will be the Instapak twin vertical molding station, which creates custom cushions on-demand, reducing the amount of packaging storage space needed.

In addition, Sealed Air will be showing its SpeedyPacker foam-in-bag packaging system, capable of delivering up to 21 Instapak foam-filled cushions per minute at the touch of a button. Also available will be the Fill-Air packaging system. This system converts rolls of specialty formulated tubular material into continuous, perforated chains of air-filled cushions to provide clean, efficient void fill while reducing material and shipping costs.

Other products Sealed Air will be displaying are its Bubble Wrap cushioning material and CelluPlank, Stratocell and Stratocell Plus polyethylene foams and film laminates.

For more information: Sealed Air Corp., 301 Mayhill St., Saddle Brook, NJ 07663-5303, Tel: 800-648-9093