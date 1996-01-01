Rotary Fillers Source: Farason Corp.

These rotary fillers, designed for packaging bleach and other corrosive liquid products, are available from 6 to 60 head units with speeds up to 450 bottles/min. Each unit features gravity discharge filling from adjustable volumetric measures. The rotating filling mechanism can be raised or lowered to accommodate a variety of bottle heights. All components in direct contact with liquid are manufactured from PVC, Acrylic and Titanium. Bottle conveyers to and from the filler are available in any length.

Farason Corp., Highlands Corporate Center, 735 Fox Chase, Suite 110, Coatesville, PA 19320. Tel: 610-383-6224; Fax: 610-383-6228.