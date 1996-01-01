Source: Shorr Packaging Corp.
These poly bags and film are designed to offer fast turnaround on stock size bags or help with special needs
Shorr Packaging Corp.bags and film are designed to offer fast turnaround on stock size bags or help with special needs. Some available plastic film products include: anti-static bags, can liners DuPont Clysar, furniture bags, high density films, linear low density films, Minigrip bags, pallet covers, poly sheeting, poly tubing, shrink polyethylene, shrink polyolefin, shrink PVC and skin film.
<%=company%>, 800 N. Commerce St., Aurora, IL 60504. Tel: 630-978-1000; Fax: 630-978-1300.