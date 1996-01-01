paperboards, custom packaging, containerboards, wood products, folding cartons, specialty packaging Source: Tenneco Packaging

For more than 75 years, Tenneco Packaging has worked hand-in-hand with customers to develop innovative packaging solutions. During that time, we've enhanced our capabilities, pioneered new products, added facilities and broadened our geographic reach-all in response to user needs. Today, Tenneco Packaging is an international corporation with over 100 manufacturing locations, supplying a variety of packaging alternatives to dozens of industries in virtually every corner of the World.

Tenneco Packaging creates custom packaging that protects the appearance of products, preserves their flavor, enhances their convenience and boosts shelf appeal. Sometimes the most appropriate container is as simple and traditional as a plain brown box; often it's as sophisticated as a die-cut container lined in foil and printed in six colors.

The breadth of our product lines and our experience serving a diverse customer base enable us to offer an unparalleled range of options. Over the years, we have discovered ways to increase packaging's performance, applications and recyclability while reducing the amount of material necessary to achieve the desired result. That legacy of innovation is manifest in every one of our products.