packaging, rotary, seals, overcapping, containers, lids

Source: Autoprod, Inc.
Autoprod is a leading manufacturer of packaging
machinery, supplying equipment to some of the
biggest names in the food, dairy, beverage,
pharmaceutical and personal care industries. Based
in Clearwater, FL, we ship our product to
customers around the globe. As part of IWKA, we
are able to offer turnkey packaging solutions as
well as individual components to applications. The
technology trading that exists between the
divisions of IWKA allow us to incorporate the
latest technologies into our products.
Technologies that can increase productivity and
efficiency as well as lower operating costs. Above
all, we are committed to producing dependable
equipment and building lasting relationships that
are profitable for both our customers and
ourselves.