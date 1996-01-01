packaging, food processing, vacuum seal, multi-layer, laminates, bags

Sealed Air Corporation is a leading global manufacturer of a wide range of protective and specialty packaging materials and systems for industrial, food and consumer products. For more than 35 years, we have provided innovative, cost-effective packaging solutions through customer-driven technological developments.

On March 31, 1998, Sealed Air Corporation merged with the Cryovac specialty packaging business of W. R. Grace & Co. Bringing our two companies together allows us to serve our customers with a broader range of protective and specialty packaging for industrial, food and consumer products. Although a lot has changed, even more has stayed the same.