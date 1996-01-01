Non-Round Change Parts Source: TRINE Labelling Systems

This non-round container decorating option is available for the company's Quick Change Roll-fed Machine

This technology enables the machine to apply complete wraparound labels to many types of square containers using an adaptation of the same compression roll-through technology designed for round container labeling.

The technology was originally developed to give the dairy industry, which has traditionally used non-round bottles, a less expensive, more eye-catching label option. According to the supplier, existing technology such as sleeve and pressure sensitive labeling techniques consume approximately 60% more in label material costs than roll-fed labeling.

Customers have the option of adapting existing roll-fed labelers to handle square quart and half-gallon containers through the use of change parts, eliminating the need to install a new line or purchase an expensive rotary turret labeler. Additionally, one machine can be used to label both round and square containers. Changeovers take less than 30 minutes for both square to square and square to round.

TRINE Labelling Systems, 550 Burning Tree Rd, Fullerton, CA, 92833. Tel: 800-736-4267. Fax: 714-526-5212.


