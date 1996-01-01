multicolor printing, hot stamping, 3D printing, custom hardhats, promotional displays, screen printing Source: Imprint Technologies, LLC

An innovator and leader in product imprinting for over 40 years, we understand the critical need for perfection. From decorating the product itself to designing the packaging and displays to promote it, our uncompromising pursuit of excellence has helped us create lasting impressions for thousands of satisfied customers. We do more than just lay down ink...we create impressions that make you look great!

Throughout our history we have developed innovative and unique solutions to a wide variety of imprinting and display challenges. We take our customers' concepts and make them a reality. Our staff has the technical expertise and ingenuity to meet any challenge, so bring us yours. If we don't have a process to meet your specifications, we'll develop one.