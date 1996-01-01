mobile technology shows, technical exhibition seminars, pneumatic, hydraulics, back panels, power generation Source: TransTours Exhibits, Inc.

The TransTours Onsite Maintenance Retrofit and Operating - MRO - Process Manufacturing Series Program delivers the most comprehensive range of products, technologies, and services with live demonstrations by factory representatives to all areas of the process manufacturing industries mill and plant site personnel. Key event features include interactive information; answers to frequently asked questions from industry experts, specifications, applications, product, service and technology displays, technical seminars, live product demonstrations and much more. The program schedules visits to 42-mill/plant, engineering, research, and corporate locations. The program operates in 2-week regional routings scheduling 7-10 mill and plant sites during each month of operation. This routing system allows exhibitors the option to join the program prior to the start of each routing.

Month Target Dates Target States 2000 May 04 - 16 TN, AL, GA, MS June 12 - 28 WI July 10 - 21 WI, NE, IN, MN, SD September 11 - 26 MI, PA, NY, OH, IL, MN October 02 - 31 IL, AR, MS, LA 2001 April 04 - 25 FL,GA,SC,NC,TN, KY, WV, VA, MD, WI, SD, NE, MN, IA May 07 - 23 FL,GA,SC,NC,TN, KY, WV, VA, MD, WI, SD, NE, MN, IA September 04 - 21 AL, OH, MI, IL, IN, PA, NY, NJ, CT, MA, ME, MO, OK, AR, LA, TX, MS

WHAT IT IS:

The mobile exhibition will go directly to mills, plants, and engineering/research/administration facilities on routings during the spring, and fall tours, parking on-site for two hours during which personnel will tour the exhibits and/or attend a series of special seminars being co-sponsored by the Association For International Maintenance and Reliability AFIRM).

"Capital Reliability and Asset Maintenance in the New Millennium" is the theme for this year's Process Manufacturing Series. The 2000 exhibition is designed in response to previous plant site surveys that requested expanded product and technology displays, an interactive computer network for product. The programs are designed to interact with management, maintenance, engineering, manufacturing, production, purchasing, laboratory, training, safety, quality control, and other key support personnel at each plant and mill site.