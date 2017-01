Low & Bonar to Sell North American Ops

British packaging and plastics company Low & Bonar has put its North American industrial packaging operations up for sale. The businesses being sold comprise a paper and plastic film division, which operates from seven sites in Canada and in Texas.

Separately, the Dundee-based group also named Expamet International's chief executive Philip Reeder as the successor to Low & Bonar's group chief executive Jim Heilig, who is retiring this summer.