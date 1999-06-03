Local Government Concerned About Plastic Waste

Local governments in California and across the nation are calling on consumer product leaders Coke and Miller Brewing Co. to use plastic in beverage containers, according to a statement by the GrassRoots Recycling Network.

"Plastic waste is a rapidly growing problem for local government and recyclers, which prompted us to appeal directly to Coke and Miller to use recycled plastic in their beverage containers," said GRRN Network Coordinator Bill Sheehan.

The GrassRoots Recycling Network is supporting passage by the California State Senate of new legislation requiring food and cosmetic containers to comply with the state's plastic recycling law. Senate Bill 1110, by Sen. Wes Chesbro (D-Arcata), passed the Appropriations Committee last week and is scheduled for a floor vote this week.

"Plastics are a growing problem for community recycling programs in California and across the nation, due to the high cost of collection, low scrap value for recycled material and a relatively few manufacturers using the material in their packaging," said Sheehan.

Headquartered in Athens, GA, the GrassRoots Recycling Network is a national nonprofit organization made up of individuals from recycling businesses, local government, environmental groups and community groups advocating recycling policies.