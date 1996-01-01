Laser Coding Systems Brochure Source: Packard BioChip Technologies

Packard BioChip Technologiesbrochure presents the company's line of laser coding systems for the packaging industry. It features the Xymark® Efx series and Sprint™ II dot matrix coders, as well as the LaserMark® SSM series pulsed CO2 lasers. The dot matrix coders use no ink or solvents, and can provide moving or stationary coding in various fonts, formats, and graphics. Designed for high-volume production lines, the CO2 lasers mark codes in a single pulse of light using mask stencils and feature automatic date coding. All systems code without the hassell of inks or solvents.

<%=company%>, 105 Schneider Rd., Kanata, ON, Canada K2K 1Y3. Tel: 613-592-1460; Fax: 613-592-5706.