Landec Receives ISO 9001 Certification

Landec Corp. (Menlo, Park, CA) today announced that it has received ISO 9001 certification for its product development and manufacturing operations in Menlo, Park, CA.

ISO 9000 is a series of five major standards for quality management and quality assurance established in 1987 by the International Organization of Standardization. ISO is considered the master/standard model and the most difficult certification to obtain. The certification has more than 20 criteria in areas such as management responsibility, contract review, process control, design/development, production, installation, service and training.

"ISO certification is about delivering the best, high-quality products to our customer," said David Taft, COO of Landec. "The manufacturing industry recognizes that commitment by making ISO certification an entrance requirement for doing business. Since our products are sold internationally and used in a variety of applications, it is important that we provide the confidence of ISO certification to our customers to ensure their success."

Landec Corp. designs, develops, manufacturers and sells temperature-activated and other specialty polymer products for a variety of food, packaging, industrial high performance materials, agricultural seed and medical applications.